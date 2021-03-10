Is Cornerstone Building (CNR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Cornerstone Building (CNR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CNR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.48. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.17. Over the last 12 months, CNR's Forward P/E has been as high as 224.26 and as low as -12.92, with a median of 13.03.

Finally, we should also recognize that CNR has a P/CF ratio of 5.69. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CNR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.15. CNR's P/CF has been as high as 5.69 and as low as 1.52, with a median of 3.31, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Cornerstone Building's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CNR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

