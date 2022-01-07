Is Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR). CNR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.06, which compares to its industry's average of 21.67. Over the last 12 months, CNR's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.97 and as low as 5.54, with a median of 13.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CNR's P/B ratio of 2.03. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CNR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.29. Over the past year, CNR's P/B has been as high as 5.36 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 3.82.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Cornerstone Building Brands is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CNR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

