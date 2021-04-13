Is CorePoint Lodging's (NYSE:CPLG) Share Price Gain Of 160% Well Earned?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG). Its share price is already up an impressive 160% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 41% in about a quarter. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Because CorePoint Lodging made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year CorePoint Lodging saw its revenue shrink by 49%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 160%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CPLG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CorePoint Lodging shareholders have gained 160% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 41% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CorePoint Lodging that you should be aware of.

