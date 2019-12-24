Is CoreLogic (CLGX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is CoreLogic (CLGX). CLGX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.82, while its industry has an average P/E of 24.24. Over the past 52 weeks, CLGX's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.61 and as low as 11.35, with a median of 15.28.

Investors should also note that CLGX holds a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CLGX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.16. Over the past 52 weeks, CLGX's PEG has been as high as 1.60 and as low as 1.03, with a median of 1.39.

Investors should also recognize that CLGX has a P/B ratio of 3.64. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.89. Within the past 52 weeks, CLGX's P/B has been as high as 4.11 and as low as 2.51, with a median of 3.40.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CLGX has a P/CF ratio of 13.91. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CLGX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.95. Over the past 52 weeks, CLGX's P/CF has been as high as 16.48 and as low as 7.16, with a median of 11.44.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in CoreLogic's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CLGX is an impressive value stock right now.

