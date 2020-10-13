Is CoreLogic (CLGX) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CoreLogic (CLGX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CoreLogic is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 208 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLGX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLGX's full-year earnings has moved 5.79% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CLGX has returned 57.56% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 7.01%. This means that CoreLogic is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CLGX belongs to the Consulting Services industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.45% so far this year, meaning that CLGX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to CLGX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

