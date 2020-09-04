Is CoreLogic (CLGX) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of CoreLogic (CLGX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CoreLogic is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 195 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLGX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLGX's full-year earnings has moved 27.49% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CLGX has gained about 51.84% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 2.53% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CoreLogic is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CLGX belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.62% so far this year, so CLGX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to CLGX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.