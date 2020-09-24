Is CoreLogic (CLGX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of CoreLogic (CLGX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CLGX and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

CoreLogic is one of 195 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CLGX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLGX's full-year earnings has moved 34.21% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CLGX has gained about 53.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 2.73% on average. This means that CoreLogic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CLGX belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.34% so far this year, so CLGX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track CLGX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

