Is CoreLogic (CLGX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of CoreLogic (CLGX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CoreLogic is one of 194 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CLGX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLGX's full-year earnings has moved 27.60% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CLGX has moved about 54.38% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 3.17% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CoreLogic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CLGX belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.52% so far this year, meaning that CLGX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CLGX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

