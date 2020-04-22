Is Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Core-Mark Holding Company is one of 194 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CORE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CORE's full-year earnings has moved 1.69% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CORE has returned 0.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -18.82% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Core-Mark Holding Company is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CORE belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 37.89% so far this year, so CORE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on CORE as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

