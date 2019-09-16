Is Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Core-Mark Holding Company is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CORE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CORE's full-year earnings has moved 0.84% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CORE has gained about 42.19% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 27.40% on average. As we can see, Core-Mark Holding Company is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CORE belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.03% so far this year, so CORE is performing better in this area.

CORE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.