Is Core-Mark (CORE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Core-Mark (CORE). CORE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 18.28, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.43. CORE's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.80 and as low as 12.35, with a median of 15.28, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that CORE holds a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CORE's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.60. Over the last 12 months, CORE's PEG has been as high as 2.48 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 1.89.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Core-Mark is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CORE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

