Is Core-Mark (CORE) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Core-Mark (CORE). CORE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.48, which compares to its industry's average of 20.82. Over the past year, CORE's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.03 and as low as 12.35, with a median of 15.35.

Investors should also note that CORE holds a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CORE's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.81. CORE's PEG has been as high as 3 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.01, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Core-Mark's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CORE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

