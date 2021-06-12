Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings had US$18.6m of debt, an increase on US$432.9k, over one year. But it also has US$124.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$105.4m net cash.

How Healthy Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:CRBP Debt to Equity History June 12th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings had liabilities of US$23.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$25.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$124.0m as well as receivables valued at US$2.27m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$77.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 92%, to US$2.8m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$94m of cash and made a loss of US$98m. With only US$105.4m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 4 warning signs with Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.