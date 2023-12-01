Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals is one of 1089 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRBP's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CRBP has returned about 101.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 7.1%. This means that Corbus Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CVRx (CVRX). The stock is up 11.6% year-to-date.

In CVRx's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corbus Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 194 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.6% so far this year, meaning that CRBP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CVRx falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 94 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Corbus Pharmaceuticals and CVRx as they could maintain their solid performance.

