Is Copart (CPRT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Copart, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 334 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Copart, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRT's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CPRT has returned 42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 3.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Copart, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.2%.

Over the past three months, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Copart, Inc. belongs to the Auction and Valuation Services industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.8% so far this year, meaning that CPRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 194 stocks and is ranked #120. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.7%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Copart, Inc. and Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.