Is Copart (CPRT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Copart, Inc. (CPRT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Copart, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 333 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Copart, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRT's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CPRT has moved about 46.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 8.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Copart, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47.6%.

Over the past three months, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Copart, Inc. belongs to the Auction and Valuation Services industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 46.2% this year, meaning that CPRT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 192 stocks and is ranked #107. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Copart, Inc. and Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

