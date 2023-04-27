Is Copart (CPRT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Copart, Inc. (CPRT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Copart, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 335 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Copart, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRT's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CPRT has returned about 26.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 0.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Copart, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL). The stock is up 92% year-to-date.

For Duolingo, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 42.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Copart, Inc. belongs to the Auction and Valuation Services industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.9% so far this year, so CPRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Duolingo, Inc. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 195-stock industry is ranked #112. The industry has moved -0.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Copart, Inc. and Duolingo, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

