Is Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Copa Holdings (CPA). CPA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.87. Over the past 52 weeks, CPA's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.37 and as low as -119.57, with a median of 12.03.

We should also highlight that CPA has a P/B ratio of 2.42. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.16. Over the past year, CPA's P/B has been as high as 3.13 and as low as 1.81, with a median of 2.44.

Finally, our model also underscores that CPA has a P/CF ratio of 6.05. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CPA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.16. Over the past year, CPA's P/CF has been as high as 14.54 and as low as -16.41, with a median of 6.09.

Another great Transportation - Airline stock you could consider is Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V (VLRS), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V also has a P/B ratio of 4.38 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.16. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 11.33, as low as 3.69, with a median of 6.04.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Copa Holdings and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CPA and VLRS look like an impressive value stock at the moment.



