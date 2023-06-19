Is Copa Holdings (CPA) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Copa Holdings (CPA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Copa Holdings is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA's full-year earnings has moved 31.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CPA has returned about 33.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 9.3%. As we can see, Copa Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Global Ship Lease (GSL). The stock is up 13.4% year-to-date.

In Global Ship Lease's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Copa Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.3% so far this year, so CPA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Global Ship Lease belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #170. The industry has moved +4.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Copa Holdings and Global Ship Lease as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.