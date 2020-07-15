Is CooTek Cayman Inc. Sponsored (CTK) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CooTek Cayman Inc. Sponsored (CTK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CooTek Cayman Inc. Sponsored is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 606 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CTK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTK's full-year earnings has moved 19.15% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CTK has moved about 40.40% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 15.23%. This shows that CooTek Cayman Inc. Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CTK belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.34% so far this year, so CTK is performing better in this area.

CTK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

