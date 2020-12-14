Is Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Stock a Suitable Value Pick?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Cooper Tire & Rubber Company CTB stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Cooper Tire & Rubber has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 11.84, as you can see in the chart below:









This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 26.45. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Cooper Tire & Rubber’s current PE level puts it above its midpoint over the past five years.









Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 44.98. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued right now, compared to its peers.









However, we should point out that Cooper Tire & Rubber has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 12.90, so we might say that the forward earnings estimates indicate that the company’s share price will likely appreciate in the near future.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Cooper Tire & Rubber has a P/S ratio of about 0.77. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 4.63 right now. As we can see in the chart below, this is slightly above the median for this stock in particular over the past few years.









CTB is actually in the higher zone of its trading range in the time period per the P/S metric, which suggests that the company’s stock price has already appreciated to some degree, relative to its sales.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Cooper Tire & Rubber a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Cooper Tire & Rubber might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of A and a Momentum score of A. This gives CTB a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been trending higher. The current quarter has seen three estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to one lower, while the full year estimate has seen four upward and zero downward revisions in the same time period.



As a result, the current quarter consensus estimate has risen by 3.4% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has increased significantly. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Price and Consensus

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company price-consensus-chart | Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Quote

This bullish trend is why the stock boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and why we are expecting outperformance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Cooper Tire & Rubber is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Furthermore, a robust industry rank (among the Top 1%) and a top Zacks Rank instills investor confidence.



However, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall as over the past two years, the industry has underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:









Despite the poor past performance of the industry, a good industry rank signals that the stock is likely to benefit from favorable broader factors in the immediate future. Add to this the positive estimate revisions and robust value metrics, and we believe that we have a strong value contender in Cooper Tire & Rubber.

