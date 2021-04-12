Is Continental Resources' (NYSE:CLR) 109% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) share price down 15% in the last month. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 109% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Continental Resources isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Continental Resources saw its revenue shrink by 43%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 109% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CLR Earnings and Revenue Growth April 12th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Continental Resources

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Continental Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 109% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Continental Resources that you should be aware of.

Continental Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.