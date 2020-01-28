Is Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Continental Resources (CLR). CLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.69 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.55. Over the past year, CLR's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.30 and as low as 10, with a median of 14.11.

We also note that CLR holds a PEG ratio of 1.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CLR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.66. Over the past 52 weeks, CLR's PEG has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 1.17.

We should also highlight that CLR has a P/B ratio of 1.58. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.89. Over the past year, CLR's P/B has been as high as 2.94 and as low as 1.47, with a median of 2.

Finally, we should also recognize that CLR has a P/CF ratio of 3.99. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.44. Within the past 12 months, CLR's P/CF has been as high as 6.83 and as low as 3.65, with a median of 4.74.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Continental Resources's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CLR is an impressive value stock right now.

