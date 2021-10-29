Is Continental Resources (CLR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Continental Resources (CLR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CLR and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Continental Resources is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLR's full-year earnings has moved 43.17% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CLR has gained about 200.31% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 38.74%. This means that Continental Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CLR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 114.76% so far this year, so CLR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CLR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.