Is Continental Resources (CLR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Continental Resources (CLR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Continental Resources is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLR's full-year earnings has moved 80.84% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CLR has moved about 122.21% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 17.67%. This means that Continental Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CLR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 57.56% this year, meaning that CLR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to CLR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

