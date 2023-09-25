Is Construction Partners (ROAD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Construction Partners (ROAD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Construction Partners is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Construction Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROAD's full-year earnings has moved 20.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ROAD has moved about 33.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 23%. This shows that Construction Partners is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 118.5%.

For Sterling Infrastructure, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Construction Partners is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.8% this year, meaning that ROAD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sterling Infrastructure, however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #43. The industry has moved +17.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Construction Partners and Sterling Infrastructure as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

