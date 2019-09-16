Is Construction Partners (ROAD) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Construction Partners (ROAD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Construction Partners is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ROAD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROAD's full-year earnings has moved 2.66% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ROAD has moved about 78.14% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 33.26%. This means that Construction Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ROAD belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 38% so far this year, meaning that ROAD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to ROAD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

