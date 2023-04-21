Is Constellium (CSTM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Constellium (CSTM). CSTM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.16. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.56. Over the last 12 months, CSTM's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.69 and as low as 5.63, with a median of 8.41.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CSTM has a P/S ratio of 0.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

Finally, we should also recognize that CSTM has a P/CF ratio of 3.49. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CSTM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.74. Over the past year, CSTM's P/CF has been as high as 4.20 and as low as 2.32, with a median of 3.27.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Constellium is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CSTM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

