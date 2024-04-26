Is Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Constellation Energy Corporation is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG's full-year earnings has moved 11.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CEG has gained about 60.8% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 10.8%. This means that Constellation Energy Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Valero Energy (VLO). The stock has returned 28.6% year-to-date.

In Valero Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 24.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Constellation Energy Corporation is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.9% so far this year, so CEG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Valero Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #46. The industry has moved +10.3% so far this year.

Constellation Energy Corporation and Valero Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.