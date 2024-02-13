Is Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Constellation Energy Corporation is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CEG has gained about 9.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 0.6% on average. This shows that Constellation Energy Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Sunoco LP (SUN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.1%.

The consensus estimate for Sunoco LP's current year EPS has increased 13.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Constellation Energy Corporation belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.3% this year, meaning that CEG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sunoco LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #222. The industry has moved +2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Constellation Energy Corporation and Sunoco LP as they could maintain their solid performance.

