Is Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Constellation Brands (STZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Constellation Brands is one of 179 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. STZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STZ's full-year earnings has moved 4.40% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, STZ has moved about 0.57% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 0.46%. This means that Constellation Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, STZ belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.59% so far this year, so STZ is performing better in this area.

STZ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

