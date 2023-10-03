Is Constellation Brands (STZ) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Constellation Brands (STZ) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Constellation Brands is one of 193 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Constellation Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STZ's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, STZ has returned 7.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -9.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Constellation Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Molson Coors Brewing (TAP). The stock is up 21.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Brewing's current year EPS has increased 15.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Constellation Brands is a member of the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that STZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Molson Coors Brewing is also part of the same industry.

Constellation Brands and Molson Coors Brewing could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.