Is Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Consolidated Water (CWCO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Consolidated Water is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CWCO has moved about 39.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -2.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Consolidated Water is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is NiSource (NI). The stock is up 1% year-to-date.

For NiSource, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Consolidated Water belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #130 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.8% this year, meaning that CWCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NiSource, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 58-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved -4.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Consolidated Water and NiSource. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

