Is Consolidated Water (CWCO) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Consolidated Water (CWCO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Consolidated Water is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO's full-year earnings has moved 50.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CWCO has returned 91.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -11.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Consolidated Water is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, Pampa Energia (PAM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.3%.

The consensus estimate for Pampa Energia's current year EPS has increased 38.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Consolidated Water belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.5% this year, meaning that CWCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Pampa Energia belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. This 58-stock industry is currently ranked #65. The industry has moved -13.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to Consolidated Water and Pampa Energia as they could maintain their solid performance.

