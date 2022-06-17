Is Consolidated Water (CWCO) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Consolidated Water (CWCO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Consolidated Water is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 108 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO's full-year earnings has moved 31.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CWCO has returned about 18.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have lost about 8.3% on average. As we can see, Consolidated Water is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Eletrobras (EBR). The stock has returned 34.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Eletrobras' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 175.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Consolidated Water is a member of the Utility - Water Supply industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 24.7% so far this year, meaning that CWCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Eletrobras belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. This 61-stock industry is currently ranked #144. The industry has moved -9.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on Consolidated Water and Eletrobras as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.