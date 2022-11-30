Is Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Consol Energy (CEIX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Consol Energy is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEIX's full-year earnings has moved 19.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CEIX has returned 229.7% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 41.6%. This means that Consol Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Equinor (EQNR) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43%.

For Equinor, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Consol Energy belongs to the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 106.7% so far this year, meaning that CEIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Equinor belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved +48.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Consol Energy and Equinor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.