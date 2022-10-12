Is Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Consol Energy (CEIX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Consol Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEIX's full-year earnings has moved 77.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CEIX has returned 194.4% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 27.4%. This means that Consol Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is EnQuest (ENQUF). The stock is up 87.5% year-to-date.

In EnQuest's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Consol Energy belongs to the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 83.7% this year, meaning that CEIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, EnQuest falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #18. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +66.3%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Consol Energy and EnQuest. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



EnQuest (ENQUF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.