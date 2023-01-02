Is Consol Energy (CEIX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Consol Energy (CEIX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Consol Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEIX's full-year earnings has moved 19.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CEIX has moved about 186.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 40.8%. This shows that Consol Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, EnLink Midstream (ENLC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 78.5%.

For EnLink Midstream, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Consol Energy is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 87.5% so far this year, meaning that CEIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, EnLink Midstream falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #34. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +45.5%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Consol Energy and EnLink Midstream as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

