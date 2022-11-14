Is Consol Energy (CEIX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Consol Energy (CEIX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Consol Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEIX's full-year earnings has moved 19.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CEIX has moved about 158.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 44% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Consol Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, EnLink Midstream (ENLC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 74.5%.

In EnLink Midstream's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 41.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Consol Energy belongs to the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 85.9% so far this year, so CEIX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, EnLink Midstream falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +44.8%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Consol Energy and EnLink Midstream as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

