Is ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 39% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on ConocoPhillips' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ConocoPhillips is:

32% = US$16b ÷ US$50b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.32 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

ConocoPhillips' Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that ConocoPhillips has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 26% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, ConocoPhillips' considerable five year net income growth of 33% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by ConocoPhillips compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 3.4% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is ConocoPhillips fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is ConocoPhillips Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

ConocoPhillips' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 21%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 79% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Additionally, ConocoPhillips has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 24% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, ConocoPhillips' ROE is speculated to decline to 19% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with ConocoPhillips' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

