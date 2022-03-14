Is ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ConocoPhillips (COP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

ConocoPhillips is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ConocoPhillips is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP's full-year earnings has moved 25.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, COP has moved about 36.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 22.8%. This shows that ConocoPhillips is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Peabody Energy (BTU) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 128.6%.

For Peabody Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 123.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, ConocoPhillips is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.1% this year, meaning that COP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Peabody Energy belongs to the Coal industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #8. The industry has moved +59.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track ConocoPhillips and Peabody Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

