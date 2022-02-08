Is ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is ConocoPhillips (COP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ConocoPhillips is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ConocoPhillips is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP's full-year earnings has moved 17.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, COP has gained about 28.8% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 16.9%. As we can see, ConocoPhillips is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is EnQuest (ENQUF). The stock has returned 56.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, EnQuest's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 57.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ConocoPhillips belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.2% this year, meaning that COP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, EnQuest belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #42. The industry has moved +33% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on ConocoPhillips and EnQuest as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.