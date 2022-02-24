Is ConocoPhillips (COP) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ConocoPhillips (COP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ConocoPhillips is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ConocoPhillips is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP's full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, COP has moved about 22.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 14.4%. This means that ConocoPhillips is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, EnQuest (ENQUF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.3%.

The consensus estimate for EnQuest's current year EPS has increased 85.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ConocoPhillips belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.1% so far this year, so COP is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

EnQuest, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #50. The industry has moved +32.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to ConocoPhillips and EnQuest as they could maintain their solid performance.

