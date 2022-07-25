Is ConocoPhillips (COP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. COP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors will also notice that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, COP's PEG has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.62.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. COP has a P/S ratio of 2. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.13.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) may be another strong Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stock to add to your shortlist. OXY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Occidental Petroleum is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.61 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.20. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 6.50 and average PEG ratio of 0.38.

Over the past year, OXY's P/E has been as high as 213.02, as low as -117.16, with a median of 10.86; its PEG ratio has been as high as 9.92, as low as -5.45, with a median of 0.62 during the same time period.

Occidental Petroleum also has a P/B ratio of 3.84 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.01. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 5.39, as low as 2.42, with a median of 3.42.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that COP and OXY is an impressive value stock right now.

