Is Conn's, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Conn's' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Conn's is:

18% = US$115m ÷ US$642m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Conn's' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Conn's seems to have a respectable ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 29%. That being the case, the significant five-year 37% net income growth reported by Conn's comes as a pleasant surprise. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Conn's' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:CONN Past Earnings Growth November 17th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Conn's fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Conn's Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conn's doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Conn's' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

