Is Conns (CONN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Conns (CONN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Conns is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONN's full-year earnings has moved 101.93% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CONN has gained about 123.95% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.42%. This means that Conns is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, CONN is a member of the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 49.38% so far this year, so CONN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CONN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

