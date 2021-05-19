Is Conns (CONN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Conns (CONN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CONN and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Conns is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONN's full-year earnings has moved 25.82% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CONN has gained about 80.75% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 2.44%. This means that Conns is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CONN is a member of the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 44.75% so far this year, meaning that CONN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CONN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Conns, Inc. (CONN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.