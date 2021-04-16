Is Conns (CONN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Conns (CONN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CONN and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Conns is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONN's full-year earnings has moved 25.82% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CONN has gained about 86.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.28% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Conns is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CONN is a member of the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 41.96% so far this year, meaning that CONN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to CONN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Conns, Inc. (CONN): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.