Is Conns (CONN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Conns (CONN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Conns is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONN's full-year earnings has moved 22.99% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CONN has gained about 21.99% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -1.16%. This means that Conns is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CONN belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.36% so far this year, so CONN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to CONN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

