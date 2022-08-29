Is Connect Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:CNTB) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Connect Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:CNTB) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Connect Biopharma Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2021, Connect Biopharma Holdings had cash of CN¥1.7b and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was CN¥570m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 3.0 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NasdaqGM:CNTB Debt to Equity History August 28th 2022

How Is Connect Biopharma Holdings' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Connect Biopharma Holdings didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 212% in the last year. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Connect Biopharma Holdings Raise More Cash Easily?

While Connect Biopharma Holdings does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

In the last year, Connect Biopharma Holdings burned through CN¥570m, which is just about equal to its CN¥560m market cap. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Connect Biopharma Holdings' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Connect Biopharma Holdings' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Connect Biopharma Holdings' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Connect Biopharma Holdings (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

